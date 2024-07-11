Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Trump roasts Biden with clip from Clooney movie after actor calls for president to drop out of race

Clooney called on Biden to drop out of the race on Wednesday

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
George Clooney calls on Biden to exit presidential race Video

George Clooney calls on Biden to exit presidential race

‘All-Star’ panelists Aishah Hasnie, Guy Benson and Jason Riley discuss how Democratic lawmakers and liberal celebrities are expressing concern over President Biden’s fitness and re-election campaign on ‘Special Report.’

Former President Trump took shots at actor George Clooney on his Truth Social platform over the last several hours, including a video with President Biden's face superimposed onto a scene from one of Clooney's movies.

"So although I wish I were here with better news, the fact is you and I are sitting here today because this will be your last week of employment," Clooney's character in "Up in the Air" says in the clip posted by Trump. Footage of Biden looking into the camera during a recent interview with ABC's George Stephanopolous was featured in the clip. 

"This is not an assesment of your productivity," Clooney continues. "Try not to take this personal."

"Well, I just had a bad night," Biden responds.

FIRST DEM SENATOR CALLS FOR BIDEN TO DROP OUT 'FOR THE GOOD OF THE COUNTRY'

Clooney Trump

Former President Trump blasted George Clooney on Truth Social. (Getty Images)

The video mocking Biden came shortly after Trump blasted Clooney on Truth Social following the actor's call for Biden to drop out of the race weeks after a Hollywood fundraiser he attended with Biden.

"So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act," Trump wrote in the post. "He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything?"

TOP DEM CONTRADICTS PAST DEFENSE OF BIDEN ABILITY: ‘MUST DO MORE’ TO PROVE HIMSELF

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney smile on red carpet in Washington D.C.

George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney at Kennedy Center Honors event. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

"Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television," Trump continued. "Movies never really worked for him!!!"

Clooney wrote in his New York Times article that Democratic Party leaders needed to stop trying to convince Americans they "didn't see what we just saw," and accused them of ignoring "warning signs" concerning Biden.

President Biden

President Biden speaks during a campaign event in Philadelphia on April 18, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Former Obama adviser Jon Favreau, a member of the group often referred to as the "Obama bros" during his tenure in the White House, was also at the Hollywood fundraiser and followed up Clooney's announcement with a similar sentiment.

"It was not surprising to any of us who were at the fundraiser," Favreau told CNN. "I was there. Clooney was exactly right, and every single person I talked to at the fundraiser thought the same thing, except for the people working for Joe Biden, or at least they didn't say that."

Biden has said he will not be leaving the 2024 race, and his campaign is continuing to go "full steam ahead," as one source put it to Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Biden campaign and Clooney's representatives for comment but did not receive a response.

Fox News Digital's Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

