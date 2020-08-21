Expand / Collapse search
Trump rips Biden for not talking about police, violent protests in DNC acceptance speech

The president also said of China: ‘They want me to lose so badly’

Alex Pappas
By Alex Pappas | Fox News
President Trump, in a Friday interview with Fox News’ Steve Hilton, slammed Joe Biden for “what he didn’t say” in his Democratic National Convention acceptance speech, criticizing his opponent for not talking about law enforcement and violent protests.

“It’s what he didn’t say,” Trump said in the interview, which airs Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on "The Next Revolution." “It was the shortest speech they say ever made of its kind, so it was short.”

Trump said of Biden: “Didn’t talk about law enforcement, didn’t talk about what’s happening in all these Democrat-run cities like Chicago, New York, Portland and many others. I thought that would have been a big -- big factor.”

The president also claimed “China owns Joe Biden,” pointing to Biden’s son Hunter's past business dealings in the country.

“They own him,” he said. “And they want me to lose so badly.”

In speech Thursday night, Biden promised to restore the "soul of America" and deliver the nation from "darkness" as he accepted the party’s nomination.

Speaking from Wilmington, Del., Biden said President Trump has failed in his basic duties to protect Americans as he pledged to get a handle on the coronavirus that has killed more than 170,000 Americans and put the country on an economic downward spiral.

"Our current president is failed in his most basic duty to the nation. He's failed to protect us. He's failed to protect America, and my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable," Biden said. "As president, I'll make you a promise: I'll protect Americans. I will defend us from every attack -- seen and unseen -- always, without exception, every time."

Fox News’ Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.

Alex Pappas is a senior politics editor at FoxNews.com. 
