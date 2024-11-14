Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Trump privately backed John Thune in tight leader race: Sen Steve Daines

'Trump likes Thune,' Daines, the National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman, told his colleagues before Wednesday's vote

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
close
Thune vows to be a 'resource, not a roadblock' in first remarks as leader-elect Video

Thune vows to be a 'resource, not a roadblock' in first remarks as leader-elect

Senate Majority Leader-elect John Thune, R-S.D., outlined his leadership priorities on the Senate floor after a successful election. Senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports the latest.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman and top Trump ally Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., suggested to senators ahead of the Wednesday Republican leader election that President-elect Donald Trump was supporting Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., to win, despite choosing not to endorse publicly. 

Daines, who gave one of Thune's two nominating speeches before voting began, insinuated that Trump was backing Thune in the race against Sens. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and John Cornyn, R-Texas, two sources told Fox News Digital, including one senator in the room. 

TOP GOP SENATORS WARN DOJ TO PRESERVE JACK SMITH DOCS IN TRUMP CASES, CITING 'PAST DESTRUCTION' OF RECORDS

Steve Daines, John Thune

Daines is privately encouraging other Republicans to support Thune. (Reuters)

Daines' office confirmed to Fox News Digital that he had told his colleagues, "Trump likes Thune" before ballots were cast. 

Scott had notably received several public endorsements from Trump-aligned individuals, including billionaire X owner Elon Musk. He also had the support of several Trump-ally Senate colleagues. However, he was knocked out on the first secret ballot, receiving only 13 votes. 

THUNE SAYS TRUMP'S BORDER PLAN IS 1ST UP IN RIGOROUS PRIORITY LIST FOR NEW CONGRESS: 'REAL WORK BEGINS'

Left: Donald Trump; Right: Sen. John Thune

Left: Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla; Right: Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., speaks at a press conference following being elected the Senate Majority Leader by the Senate Republican caucus in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 13, 2024. (Left: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Right: Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Whether Trump would be content with a Thune win was speculated prior to the race, considering the fractured relationship the two men had during and after his first term as president. 

Since then, Thune and Trump have been in contact and have apparently repaired their relationship, according to Daines' remarks.

MATT GAETZ FACES GOP SENATE OPPOSITION AFTER TRUMP SELECTION FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL

John Cornyn, John Thune, Rick Scott

The new Senate GOP leader was chosen on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Thune won the leader's race on the second secret ballot, receiving 29 votes, which was two more than the necessary 27-vote majority. Cornyn got 24 votes. 

The South Dakota Republican had received early backing from another top Trump ally, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., who revealed his support for him soon after he announced his bid. 

Following his win on Wednesday, Trump congratulated Thune in a post on Truth Social. "Congratulations to Senator John Thune, the Newly Elected Senate Majority Leader. He moves quickly, and will do an outstanding job," he said. 

THUNE WINS SECRET BALLOT TO BECOME NEW SENATE GOP LEADER, SUCCEEDING MCCONNELL

Sen. John Thune and other senators

U.S. Senator John Thune, R-S.D., newly elected Senate Majority Leader for the upcoming 119th Congress, speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 13, 2024 in Washington, D.C.  (Ting Shen/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump's private support for Thune, as Daines suggested, came despite the South Dakota senator's hedging on committing to allow recess appointments after Trump publicly requested that the leader candidates agree. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thune simply said that everything was on the table when it came to confirming Trump's selections for his administration, without committing to letting him confirm them unilaterally during recess. 

Trump's transition team and Thune's office did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics