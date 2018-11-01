Expand / Collapse search
Trump offers Heather Nauert UN ambassador job, source says

John Roberts
By John Roberts, Alex Pappas | Fox News
President Trump has offered State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert the role of U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, a senior administration official told Fox News.

It is not clear yet is whether she has accepted the offer to replace the outgoing Nikki Haley as ambassador.

Nauert met with Trump in the Oval Office on Monday. Several other officials have been named as potential candidates, including U.S. Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, announced earlier this month she would leave the post by the end of this year.

Nauert, a former Fox News journalist, was named State Department spokesperson in April 2017, working under both Secretaries of State Rex Tillerson and Mike Pompeo.

Earlier this year, she also was named acting undersecretary for public diplomacy and public affairs after the dismissal of Steve Goldstein from that post.

Fox News’ Samuel Chamberlain contributed to this report.

