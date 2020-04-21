Trump: Kim Jong Un's health unclear, but 'I wish him well'

President Trump on Tuesday wished North Korean leader Kim Jong Un well during the White House's coronavirus press briefing after being asked about the dictator's reportedly deteriorating health.

Fox News' Bret Baier inquired about Kim's medical status after it has been reported that the rogue nation's leader underwent a cardiovascular procedure on April 12.

"Well, these are reports that came out, and we don't know. We don't know," Trump said. "I've had a very good relationship with him. I wouldn't -- You know, I can only say this -- I wish him well. Because if he is in the kind of condition that the reports say... that's a very serious condition.

"But I wish him well," he continued. "We've had a good relationship. I've said it. I've said it many times. If somebody else were in this position, we would have been, right now, at war with North Korea. And we're not at war. And we're nowhere close to war with North Korea."

Trump added: "I just have to say to Kim Jong Un, I wish him very good luck. Good luck. They came out with [a] very, very serious medical report. Nobody's confirmed that. It was CNN that came out -- so when CNN comes out with a report, I don't place too much credence in it."

The Daily NK -- an online news periodical based in Seoul and published in Korean, which is run mostly by North Korean defectors -- reported that Kim, 36, is said to be recovering from the surgery at a local villa. The report also said Kim has been in poor health due to "heavy smoking, obesity and overwork," according to a translated version of the Daily NK's report, citing an unnamed source.

The South Korean government said Tuesday that Kim appeared to be carrying on with business as usual.

Kim met Trump three times throughout 2018 and 2019 and had summits with other Asian leaders, in the hopes of ending sanctions against North Korea.

