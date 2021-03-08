Trump Jr.: Media protected 'groper-in-chief' Cuomo because he 'was willing to speak poorly about my father'

Donald Trump Jr. accused the media on Monday of protecting embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo because he "was willing to speak poorly about my father."

Trump's eldest son told "Hannity" that the media gave the Democrat a "pass" over his controversial nursing home directive that led to thousands of deaths in the state's senior care facilies, choosing to focus instead on the mounting allegations of sexual assault against the governor.

TRUMP JR.: This [the nursing home scandal] is probably the bigger scandal, although it seems like perhaps the Democrats are sweeping that under the rug in lieu now of the accusations against our groper-in-chief as governor of New York.

This kind of stuff is disgusting, Sean. It has gone on too long. The Democrats get a pass. They only go towards Democrats. If there was a Republican in this situation, whether it was one scandal, both scandals, a fraction of the scandal, this would have been over a long time ago.

The former president's eldest son blamed the media for making Cuomo out to be "a hero" because of his eagerness to publicly criticize the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic:

TRUMP JR.: "They made him a deity ... because he was willing to talk poorly about my father, they gave him a throne and they let him do his thing. It was a joke and it was a sham and I think we are starting to realize that now."

When asked whether he would consider challenging Cuomo in next year's New York gubernatorial election, Trump Jr. answered plainly:

I think you need someone who is a fighter ... [but] I just have no interest in that job."

