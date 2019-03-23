Trump Jr. celebrates end of Mueller probe with ‘collusion truthers’ tweet

Donald Trump Jr. mocked “collusion truthers” in a tweet Friday in response to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited submission of his final report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Minutes before, Trump Jr. tweeted: "Well that’s going to make it a bit harder for the MSM and Dems to spin but they’ll do it anyway” in response to Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey, who posted "DOJ letter says there was not a single time Mueller was blocked from an action he wanted to take."

DONALD TRUMP JR. SAYS FAMILY HAS NO FEARS OVER MUELLER INVESTIGATION REPORT

Mueller is not recommending any further indictments, a senior Department of Justice officials told Fox News. Trump Jr. retweeted a post by GOP strategist Andrew Surabian that read: "The #CollusionTruthers in the Dem Party and their friends on @CNN/@MSNBC don't seem very happy today, I wonder why?"

Attorney General William Barr notified members of the Senate and House judiciary committees on Friday about the report on Friday.

"I am reviewing the report and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the Special Counsel’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend," Barr wrote, according to Newsweek.

President Trump remained silent on Twitter about the conclusion of Mueller's probe on Twitter, not mentioning the report once. He will spend the weekend in Florida to meet with Carribean leaders to discuss the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and its leader Nicolas Maduro.