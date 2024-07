A new poll released over the weekend shows former President Trump holding a four-point lead over President Biden in Michigan.

The EPIC-MRA poll, released Saturday, shows that in a matchup between Trump and Biden, 49% of survey respondents said they would vote for the Republican and 45% said they would vote for the Democrat.

The survey, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4%, was conducted between June 21 and June 26, days before Biden’s widely criticized debate performance.

Favorability for Trump and Biden dipped slightly when third-party candidates were factored in. Trump dropped to 41% and Biden to 38%.

Among the 600 participants in the survey, 42% identified as Democrats, 42% identified as Republicans and 13% identified as independents.

The poll was released over the weekend. It was overshadowed by Thursday’s presidential debate that had even die-hard Biden supporters panicking over the president’s ability to beat Trump in November.

Many have called for Biden to step aside, though there is no indication that he is willing to do so.

Flash polls from CNN and Ipsos on Friday called Trump the clear victor of the debate.

