CNN’s Dana Bash reveals Biden ‘war room’ may urge president to drop out if polling craters: 'So desperate'

CNN's Dana Bash revealed Monday that conversations about President Biden's ability to win re-election will take a different shape if his polling plummets following his widely panned debate performance.

During an appearance on "CNN This Morning," Bash said those in Biden's inner circle are watching "like hawks" to see if his fundraising dries up or if potential voters turn on the president after they have time to digest debate footage.

"If it looks like the bottom fell out or even close to that, there will be different conversations," Bash said. "That was told to me by people very close to this process. They admitted it, which is why you saw an effort, a war room like I have never seen in Biden land."

The "State of the Union" co-host also struggled to contain her laughter after the Biden campaign shared polling data that showed Biden leading other Democrats in an election match-up against former President Donald Trump.

FAUCI SAYS BIDEN’S BID FOR SECOND TERM IS ‘AN INDIVIDUAL CHOICE,’ RECALLS ‘POSITIVE’ EXPERIENCE WITH PRESIDENT

"Can you imagine a world in which the political operation is scrambling so much, I would even say desperate to stop everybody from freaking out that you're putting out internal polling on other people to show 'oh yeah? You think it's bad with our guy? Look, what it's going to be with the other people,'" she said.

Biden's campaign staff were on damage control this weekend, working to shore up support among a top donor class deeply shaken by the president's performance at last week's debate.

Biden himself attempted to spin the performance during a fundraiser in New Jersey on Saturday, arguing that more undecided voters were swayed to his side during the debate than Trump's.

LARA TRUMP SAYS DEMOCRATS HAVE A 'HUGE PROBLEM' BEYOND BIDEN DEBATE DEBACLE: 'JUST AS BAD, IF NOT WORSE'

The president reportedly acknowledged that his performance at the debate left much to be desired, but he argued that polling was on his side.

A top campaign official held a phone call with Biden's top donors on Sunday and said that if Biden were to drop out of the race, all his funds would go to Vice President Kamala Harris. Some donors went asked for refunds, according to NBC News.

The Biden campaign did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.