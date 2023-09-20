WATCH: Trump hands out pizzas to swarm of supporters at Iowa pub

Former President Donald Trump was swarmed by a crowd of his supporters Wednesday during a stop at a Bettendorf, Iowa bar, where he handed out pizzas to those in attendance.

Trump made the stop at Treehouse Pub & Eatery after holding multiple events in the state earlier that day, and was met with loud chants of "U-S-A," and singing of "Proud to be an American."

"Who wants one?" the former president asked patrons of the bar as he passed around pizza boxes and stopped to take photos and talk with supporters, including to sign one woman's shirt.

TRUMP FACING MORE HEAT FOR CALLING SIX-WEEK ABORTION BAN ‘A TERRIBLE THING’ AS BIG NAMES PILE ON

Trump drew similarly enthusiastic crowds when he attended the Iowa-Iowa State football game — along with a tailgate ahead of the game — earlier this month.

At the tailgate, he helped flip burgers on a grill as supporters gathered around. He was later met with loud cheers while walking through the stadium ahead of the game.

Trump has maintained a strong lead over his Republican opponents in the Hawkeye State, with the Fox Business Poll released Wednesday showing him with 46% support among likely caucus goers. The poll showed Florida Gov Ron DeSantis in a distant second with 15% and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley with 11%.

TIM SCOTT SLAMS TRUMP, OTHER GOP PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES FOR BEING 'WRONG' ON ABORTION

He also continues to lead his opponents nationally, garnering in another recent Fox News Poll.

Trump made more waves in the state during one if his stops earlier in the day, when, reacting to the worsening border crisis, he vowed to carry out the "largest domestic deportation operation in American history" if elected president next year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Deirdre Heavey and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.