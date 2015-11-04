Trump Flirts With Amnesty, Says He’s Hiding His Sensitive Side

Donald Trump says that if electedÂ “we will dosomething that will be done with heart” in order to deal withthe illegal immigrants and their families already in America.

Trump, in an interview set to air Monday on PodcastOne withLarry King, was asked aboutÂ deporting families ofillegal immigrants, when TrumpÂ said, “Well, Ijust — I donâ€™t want to get into yourspecific question, but we will we will do something that will bedone with heart.”

Larry King asked Trump about a hypotheticalÂ familyof illegal immigrants, who had children, when Trump explained,“I donâ€™t want to comment on that one rightnow, Larry, because thatâ€™s the sort of aquestion where I just donâ€™t want to answer itright now.”

“We do have to have laws for the border,” Trumpexplained, “The crime is incredible, the drug trafficking isunbelievable, and I have to tell you, Iâ€™ve beentold by many of your liberal friends at the top of the line, in LosAngeles as an example, that theyâ€™re voting forme because they canâ€™t take itanymore.”

“You see whatâ€™s happened with LA; yousee whatâ€™s happened with so many differentplaces,” suggested Trump. “And, you know, I have greatrelationships with Mexico and with the Mexican people. I have greatrelationships with Hispanicsâ€¦ but we have to bea nation of laws.”

Co-host Shawn King later asked Trump about his“compassionate side” and “Whyarenâ€™t you showing more of that?”

Trump insisted, “Maybe I wouldnâ€™t bedoing as well in the polls.”

Larry retorted, “So you donâ€™t want tobe known as a nice guy.”

Trump suggested, “It’s important. I think I am anice guy. I love people and, you know, love you guys. You’refantastic and always have been. But I think itâ€™sreally about competence now.”

Follow Steve on Twitter