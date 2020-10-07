Trump 'fever-free' for four days, 'symptom-free' for 24 hours in coronavirus fight, White House physician says

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley said in a new memo on Wednesday that President Trump has been “fever-free” for four days and has not had any symptoms of the novel coronavirus for “over 24 hours.”

“The President this morning says ‘I feel great!’,” Conley wrote in a memo to press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range.”

Conley added that the president has “now been fever-free for more than 4 days, symptom-free for over 24 hours, and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalization.”

“Of note today, the President’s labs demonstrated detectable levels of SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies from labs drawn Monday, October 5th; initial IgG levels drawn late Thursday night were undetectable,” Conley continued, adding that the president’s medical team will “continue to closely monitor” and will provide updates as necessary.

The update comes after the president was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and returned to the White House on Monday evening, where he is continuing to be treated for COVID-19.

The president faced health scares throughout his battle with COVID-19, including two instances in which his blood oxygen level dropped suddenly. Doctors treated the president with a dose of the steroid dexamethasone in response.

Conley said that Trump had a “high fever” and a blood oxygen level below 94% on Friday and during “another episode” on Saturday.

But by Saturday, Conley said the president’s cardiac, kidney and liver functions were normal, and that the president was not on oxygen and was not having any difficulty breathing or walking.

Conley said over the weekend that the president had received an antibody cocktail, as well as zinc, Vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin, along with his five-day course of Remdesivir.

The president, according to his medical team, was set to receive his final dose of Remdesivir at the White House on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump, who also tested positive for COVID-19, tweeted Monday saying she is "feeling good.”

“My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support!” she tweeted Monday. “I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home.

Also on Monday, White House press secretary McEnany announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

Other White House staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at this point include senior adviser Hope Hicks, Stephen Miller and director of Oval Office operations Nick Luna. Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien also tested positive for COVID-19.

Former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway has also tested positive and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who participated in debate prep with the president recently, did too and was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.