Trump expected to endorse Mark Finchem for Arizona secretary of state: sources

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump is expected to endorse Arizona state Rep. Mark Finchem for the state’s top election official, sources familiar with his plans told Fox News.

Finchem, who represents Oro Valley, Ariz., and is a former first responder, retired law enforcement officer, rancher, and businessman, is running for Arizona secretary of state, and is pushing election security.

"With so much at stake, we need leaders who serve a higher authority and who don’t seek personal gain or political advancement," Finchem’s website says. "I have pursued integrity without compromise all my adult life. That is why I seek to serve the people of Arizona as your next Secretary of State."

Finchem, on his campaign website, pledges that, if elected, he "will stand up for the people of Arizona and fight to secure our elections."

Finchem, on his website, says that there has been a "decay of public confidence in our elections."

Finchem supported the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee’s lawsuits in Arizona following the 2020 election, which alleged widespread voter fraud.

Finchem is joined by Shawnna Bolick, Beau Lane, Michelle Ugenti-Rita in the Republican primary in August 2022. Democrats Reginald Bolding and Adrian Fontes will face off in their primary, also in August 2022.

