Trump endorses Rep. Lauren Boebert, saying she 'has done a fantastic job'

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Rep. Lauren Boebert , R-Colo., for reelection, lauding the freshman lawmaker's efforts on crime and the Second Amendment.

"Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District," Trump said in a statement Wednesday. "She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats. She will continue to be tough on Crime, strong on Borders, and always protect our under-siege Second Amendment. Lauren has my Complete and Total Endorsement for her reelection!"

Trump's comments come as the House approved a bill Tuesday aimed at combating "worldwide" Islamophobia, which was drafted in response to comments Boebert made about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., that critics called Islamophobic.

Video emerged that month, showing Boebert referring to Omar as a member of the "Jihad squad" while also claiming that a Capitol Police officer once confused Omar for a suicide bomber.

Boebert made a Twitter apology "to anyone in the Muslim community I offended" after the video surfaced, adding that she attempted to apologize directly to Omar.

Omar hung up the call after Boebert refused to make a public apology, according to a later statement from Omar.

Democrats have also called on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., to condemn Boebert, a request he has resisted while citing the Colorado Republican's public and personal apology.

The bill passed in response "requires the U.S. State Department to create a Special Envoy for monitoring and combating Islamophobia and include state-sponsored Islamophobic violence and impunity in the Department's annual human rights reports."

The Special Enjoy is designed to "help policymakers better understand the interconnected, global problem of anti-Muslim bigotry" and to establish a"comprehensive strategy for establishing U.S. leadership in combating Islamophobia worldwide."

So far no action has been taken against Boebert individually.