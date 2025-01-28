Expand / Collapse search
Trump-endorsed candidate wins GOP primary in Florida race to replace Mike Waltz in Congress

Democrats and Republicans are holding US House primaries Tuesday in two congressional districts in Florida

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser , Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
Trump administration will find a way to 'preserve' TikTok, Mike Waltz says Video

Trump administration will find a way to 'preserve' TikTok, Mike Waltz says

Trump national security advisor pick Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., tells 'Special Report' the incoming administration will work on a deal to keep the 'fantastic platform' in place for Americans while protecting their data.

A candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump won the Republican primary in a special election Tuesday in Florida's 6th Congressional District to replace former GOP Rep. Michael Waltz.

Waltz stepped down from his House seat last week to serve as national security advisor in Trump's second administration.

The Associated Press projects that state Sen. Randy Fine will win the GOP nomination in the Republican-leaning district, which stretches from Daytona Beach to the southern suburbs of Jacksonville along Florida's Atlantic coast.

Educator Josh Weil won the Democratic primary.

IT'S PRIMARY DAY IN PARTS OF THIS CRUCIAL STATE 

Randy Fine

State lawmaker Randy Fine, a Republican from South Brevard County, Fla., speaks during a special legislative session May 19, 2021, in Tallahassee. (AP)

Fine, who at one time was the only Jewish Republican lawmaker in the state legislature, topped a couple of other Republicans running in the primary. He will be considered the clear favorite in the April 1 general election.

Republican and Democratic primaries were also being held Tuesday in Florida's 1st Congressional District in the special election to fill the seat left vacant after GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress abruptly late last year after Trump tapped him to be his attorney general. 

Gaetz eventually withdrew from consideration amid growing Republican opposition. The congressman's resignation also came as the House Ethics Committee had been preparing its report on allegations against Gaetz that included illicit drug use and sex with a minor, all of which he has denied.

Pete Hegseth at hearing

Rep. Michael Waltz of Florida (left) introduces Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth during his Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Jan. 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Both of Tuesday's Republican primaries in Florida are a test of Trump's overwhelming clout over the GOP.

The general election in Florida's 1st District is also April 1.

With a fragile, razor-thin majority in the House, the likely reinforcements from both districts will be welcome news to Republican leadership in the chamber as it tries to pass Trump's agenda.

