Trump pulls within single digits in deep blue state Biden won by 23 points in 2020

Ronald Reagan was the last Republican to carry New York state in a presidential election

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Trump leads Biden on immigration, economy, Second Amendment: Fox News poll Video

Trump leads Biden on immigration, economy, Second Amendment: Fox News poll

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich takes a look inside Fox News' latest survey on the presidential race and key issues on 'Special Report.'

It's been 40 years since a Republican carried New York state in a presidential election.

President Ronald Reagan was the last GOP standard-bearer to do it – as he won the state by eight points in his 1984 landslide White House re-election.

But a new poll suggests that former President Trump is down by only single digits to President Biden in New York – a state Biden carried by 23 points four years ago in his White House election victory over Trump.

WHAT THE LAST FOX NEWS NATIONAL POLL SHOWS IN THE 2024 BIDEN-TRUMP REMATCH

Biden v Trump

President Biden and former President Trump (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson and Evan Vucci)

The Democratic incumbent in the White House leads his Republican predecessor 47%-39% among registered voters in New York State questioned in a Siena College poll that was released on Thursday.

TRUMP HOLDS LARGE LEAD OVER BIDEN IN STATE OBAMA WON TWICE

The survey indicates that Biden's lead has inched down from 10 points in April and 9 points in May.

Biden in Philadelphia

President Biden speaks during a campaign event in Philadelphia on May 29, 2024. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

"While Biden maintains the support of three-quarters of Democrats, Trump has support from 85% of Republicans and leads Biden 45-28% with independents," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

"A gender gap has reopened as men support Trump 46-42% and women favor Biden 51-33%. White voters are evenly divided. And while Biden has a commanding lead with non-White voters, Trump garners support from 29% of Black and 26% of Latino voters," Greenberg added.

Trump is down to Biden by only 8 points in a new poll in blue-state New York

Former President Donald Trump walks to the podium at a campaign event Tuesday, June 18, 2024, in Racine, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Biden's approval rating as president stands at 45%-53% in the survey. And his favorability rating – at 42% favorable and 53% unfavorable – is the lowest ever among New Yorkers in Siena College polling.

Trump's favorability rating is even lower among voters in his native state. The former president stands at 37% favorable and 59% unfavorable.

The Siena College poll was conducted June 12-17, with 805 registered voters in New York state questioned. The overall sampling error is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 

