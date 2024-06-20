Trump pulls within single digits in deep blue state Biden won by 23 points in 2020

It's been 40 years since a Republican carried New York state in a presidential election.

President Ronald Reagan was the last GOP standard-bearer to do it – as he won the state by eight points in his 1984 landslide White House re-election.

But a new poll suggests that former President Trump is down by only single digits to President Biden in New York – a state Biden carried by 23 points four years ago in his White House election victory over Trump.

The Democratic incumbent in the White House leads his Republican predecessor 47%-39% among registered voters in New York State questioned in a Siena College poll that was released on Thursday.

The survey indicates that Biden's lead has inched down from 10 points in April and 9 points in May.

"While Biden maintains the support of three-quarters of Democrats, Trump has support from 85% of Republicans and leads Biden 45-28% with independents," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

"A gender gap has reopened as men support Trump 46-42% and women favor Biden 51-33%. White voters are evenly divided. And while Biden has a commanding lead with non-White voters, Trump garners support from 29% of Black and 26% of Latino voters," Greenberg added.

Biden's approval rating as president stands at 45%-53% in the survey. And his favorability rating – at 42% favorable and 53% unfavorable – is the lowest ever among New Yorkers in Siena College polling.

Trump's favorability rating is even lower among voters in his native state. The former president stands at 37% favorable and 59% unfavorable.

The Siena College poll was conducted June 12-17, with 805 registered voters in New York state questioned. The overall sampling error is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.