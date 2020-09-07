'Deceptively edited' video claiming Trump is 'disoriented' slammed as false after it goes viral

A video of President Trump walking toward a helicopter on the White House lawn then abruptly turning away that claims to show Trump is "deep into his degenerative neurological disease" has 2.7 million views on Twitter, although journalists were quick to point out the video leaves out key details.

Twitter on Monday added a "manipulated media" tag to the video, but allowed it to remain on the platform.

"Trump was simply walking back to wait for FLOTUS here," ABC News campaign reporter Will Steakin wrote on Twitter. "This false tweet has over 23K retweets and the deceptively edited video has over 2 million views."

On Sunday, a Twitter user named Tom Joseph shared the video with the following caption: "Trump is lost [and] disoriented here. His mind goes blank and he doesn’t remember what he's supposed to do next. He's deep into his degenerative neurological disease — Frontotemporal dementia — mindlessly lumbering and zigzagging in the grass towards a puddle."

In August, Twitter flagged a video of an interview with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and progressive activist Ady Barkan, marking it as doctored.

The House Democrats' campaign arm filed an ethics complaint against Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., for posting the video. The video edited a question Barkan was asking Biden about redistributing police funding to add the words "for police" that Barkan had said at another point in the conversation (when he asked Biden if he agreed "we can redirect some of the funding" for police to things like social services).

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.