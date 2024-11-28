Trump delivers Thanksgiving message to 'Radical Left Lunatics'

President-elect Trump on Thursday wished a happy Thanksgiving to all Americans, including those he called "Radical Left Lunatics," as he vowed to "Make America Great Again" when he takes office on Jan. 20, 2025.

In the message posted on Trump’s Truth Social account, the president also had some choice words for those on the "radical left."

"Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote. "Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!"

Trump later posted a photo of him posing with law enforcement and wished all a happy Thanksgiving.

While it was unclear where the president-elect would be spending Thanksgiving this year, he spent his previous Thanksgiving holidays at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, which was commonly referred to as the "Winter White House" during Trump’s first term.

Trump, who declared Mar-a-Lago his primary residence in 2019, has been working with his transition team to select members of his administration’s cabinet since defeating Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Fox News Digital learned Wednesday that nearly a dozen of Trump’s Cabinet nominees and other appointees tapped for the incoming administration were targeted Tuesday night with "violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them," prompting a "swift" law enforcement response.

Sources told Fox News Digital that John Ratcliffe, the nominee to be CIA director; Pete Hegseth, the nominee for secretary of defense; and Rep. Elise Stefanik, the nominee for UN ambassador, were among those targeted. Brooke Rollins, who Trump has tapped to be secretary of agriculture, and Lee Zeldin, Trump's nominee to be EPA administrator, separately revealed they were also targeted.

