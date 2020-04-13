Trump defends early actions on coronavirus in contentious briefing, as Fauci regrets ‘poor choice of words’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump on Monday mounted a heated defense of his response to coronavirus during a combative briefing, as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, attempted to clarify his comment a day earlier that lives could have been saved had U.S. officials acted earlier.

Fauci said during the daily White House coronavirus task force briefing that his comments Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” were incomplete and that the president was not to blame for the havoc COVID-19 has wreaked on the country.

Fauci on Sunday said: “I mean, obviously, you could the White House logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives. Obviously, no one is going to deny that. But, what goes into those kinds of decisions is complicated."

Summoned to the podium by Trump, Fauci tried to dispel the interpretation that his comments meant "that maybe someone was at fault here,” before going on to defend Trump and say that the president has heeded the advice of public health officials every time they’ve offered suggestions.

The comments created a firestorm of controversy that the president was planning on firing Fauci, which reached a fever pitch once Trump retweeted a message that included the hashtag "#FireFauci.”

The administration tried on Monday to clear up the matter by saying that the reaction to the post missed the point and that Trump was just trying to respond to a media "falsehood" about the coronavirus response.

"This media chatter is ridiculous – President Trump is not firing Dr. Fauci. The President’s tweet clearly exposed media attempts to maliciously push a falsehood about his China decision in an attempt to rewrite history," White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

During Monday’s press briefing, Fauci denied that the president of anybody in the administration had pressured him into clarifying his comments.

“Everything I do is voluntary,” Fauci said. “Please don’t even imply that.”

The public health official’s clarification preceded Trump’s own defense of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, which included campaign-style video featuring a timeline of Trump’s actions regarding the virus as well as sound clips as to what he called “fake” media coverage.

Trump has pointed some of the blame at state and local officials, saying they failed to prepare for such a damaging pandemic. Some governors including Andrew Cuomo of New York, a Democrat, said the White House has been more to blame.

For his part, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, also a Democrat, told CNN: “The ‘would’ve, could’ve, should've’ deserves an important focus. Right now, again, the house is on fire. We've got to put the fire on the house out and then we’ve got to begin to get back on our feet and then at that point we have to look back and say what could we have done differently.”

