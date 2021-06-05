Trump declines to commit to running with Pence in 2024

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump tells Fox News he is not ready to re-up with former Vice President Mike Pence on a potential campaign in 2024.

Trump, who was speaking Saturday night at Republican donor dinner in North Carolina, was asked by FOX News if he has any interest in running with Pence again.



"Mike and I have a good relationship, we continue to have a good but it's too early to be discussing running mates certainly," the former president replied in an exclusive televised pre-speech interview.

Pence recently traveled to New Hampshire, a move considered by many as a way to test the waters for his own potential presidential run.

Trump has been openly critical of Pence following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, when he hoped the vice president would use his position as president of the Senate to help with Trump's challenge to the Electoral College vote.

Pence repeatedly has declared, both publicly and in conversations with the former president, that he had no authority to challenge the results during January’s joint session.

Trump has fueled speculation of his own potential run in 2024 by blasting out constant fundraising emails, offering congressional endorsements, and planning rallies for later this summer. Trump, 74, has yet to say when he’ll announce his decision on his political future.

"I'll make a decision in the not too distant future, maybe sooner than people think. And I think they're going to be very happy," said Trump on Saturday evening.

Meantime, one member of the Trump family is declining to jump into the political arena. Lara Trump announced she will not seek a North Carolina Senate seat in 2022. Moments after her announcement, Trump publicly endorsed Rep. Ted Budd, R-N.C., for the seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Burr.