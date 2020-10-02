Trump’s campaign ‘may be more focused and disciplined’ without in-person events: Karl Rove

President Trump being forced to hold virtual campaign events after testing positive for coronavirus may cause him to be more "focused and disciplined" in his messaging, Fox News contributor Karl Rove suggested on Friday.

"In politics, when you get faced with adversity -- when you’re given lemons, make lemonade," Rove told “Outnumbered Overtime.”

"The president is going to have to find a way to occupy the time within the next 14 days and the irony is that he may be more focused and disciplined by doing so," he added. "He’s not going to be going to Duluth, Minnesota and [be] giving a speech for 70 minutes and say[ing] something wild. He’s going to be focused and disciplined.”

The presidential campaign was thrown into chaos early Friday, just 32 days before the November election, when Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump's diagnosis, which was announced hours after his longtime aide Hope Hicks had fallen ill with the virus, prompted the White House to cancel previously scheduled campaign events in Florida on Friday.

The diagnosis could also have implications for Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden, who shared a debate stage with the president on Tuesday night. Biden announced Friday that he and his wife Jill had tested negative for the virus.

Rove pointed out Friday that there are many ways Trump can connect with his supporters while remaining in quarantine.

“He can do a telephone town hall where, literally, his supporters are given a phone number to dial in and he delivers a message over that,” he suggested, adding that Trump “could also deliver a message through traditional means” to converse with “middle-class families” about the issues that affect them.

“For example, let’s say he spends a morning talking to different people around the country who are going to be adversely impacted by Joe Biden’s vow in the debate to eliminate the Trump tax cuts -- all of the Trump tax cuts," Rove went on. So, talk to some middle-class families who are going to be negatively impacted by seeing their rates go back up and their child tax credits go down and that they’re going to lose several thousand dollars a year to higher taxes."

Fox News' Megan Henney contributed to this report.