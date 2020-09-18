Trump vows enough coronavirus vaccine doses for ‘every American’ by April

President Trump, during a White House press conference on Friday, said the United States will produce enough coronavirus vaccine doses for “every American” by April.

The comments come as the president has been saying a vaccine could come within weeks.

He said the U.S. will have at least 100 million doses before the end of the year, but “likely much more than that.”

“Hundreds of millions of doses will be available every month and we expect to have enough vaccines for every American by April and again I’ll say even at that later stage, the delivery will go as fast as it comes,” Trump told reporters.

When asked on the timeline for vaccine production between now and April, Trump turned the podium over to Stanford radiologist Scott Atlas. Atlas confirmed that hundreds of millions of doses would be ready by the end of the year. He said first responders and those at risk would be able to get vaccinated before 2021. He said by April, the vaccine would be available for "every single American who wants to be vaccinated."

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would bet on a coronavirus vaccine by November or December.

‘‘I would still put my money on November/December,” he said, during a Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute panel on global pandemics.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.