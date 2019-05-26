Trump celebrates 'progress' in trade negotiations during eventful Japan visit

President Trump is celebrating a busy trip to Japan, where he says he is making headway on a trade deal, in addition to taking in the culture by presenting a championship trophy to a sumo wrestler who clinched a tournament win.

The president said trade negotiations with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are moving forward, specifically regarding beef and agriculture.

TRUMP, JAPAN'S PM BOND ON GOLF COURSE DURING STATE VISIT

"Great progress being made in our Trade Negotiations with Japan," Trump said in a tweet. "Agriculture and beef heavily in play. Much will wait until after their July elections where I anticipate big numbers!"

In a speech before businessmen at the U.S. ambassador's residence, Trump had claimed that Japan has enjoyed a trade advantage, but that the two countries are currently working on a bilateral trade deal.

"I would say that Japan has had a substantial edge for many, many years but that's OK,” Trump said. “Maybe that's why you like me so much." He added that "we'll get it a little bit more fair." He suggested that removing barriers to U.S. exports to help achieve this.

In addition to trade, Trump told the media that he and Abe also covered subjects including the military.

TRUMP WATCHES SUMPO, BUT IT'S NOT JUST A SPORT IN JAPAN

Trump's four-day trip has not been all business, though, as he and Abe enjoyed a round of golf on Sunday. Afterwards, the Prime Minister glowed about their time together.

"We were able to exchange our views frankly in a cozy atmosphere. It was wonderful," Abe said.

Following golf, Trump attended a sumo tournament, where he president awarded the first-ever U.S. President's Cup to champion Asanoyama.

Trump said it was an "incredible evening," and hoped the President's Cup would continue to be awarded "for many hundreds of years."

Fox News' Adam Shaw and the Associated Press contributed to this report.