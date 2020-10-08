Expand / Collapse search
Trump can return to 'public engagements' this weekend, WH physician says

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley sent out a memorandum on Thursday stating that President Trump will be able to return to public engagements this weekend.

Noting that it will be ten days since Trump was first diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, Conley anticipates that Trump can return to his usual schedule by Satuday.

Conely said that Trump has responded "extremely well to treatment" and said there is no sign of "adverse therapeutic effects."

"Today the President has completed his course of therapy for COVID-19 as prescribed by his team of physicans," Conley said in his memo.

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," he added.

This is a developing story.

