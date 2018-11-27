Trump campaign reportedly owes Arizona airport $13G for lighting at Martha McSally rally

President Donald Trump’s campaign reportedly owes an Arizona airport $13,000 for lighting purchased for a rally he held with Martha McSally ahead of her unsuccessful Senate race.

Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport and the city of Mesa footed the bill for the temporary lighting installed in a parking area at the rally after the Trump campaign didn't pay, The Arizona Republic reported. Brian O’Neill, the airport’s executive director, said it arranged for the lighting out of safety and liability concerns.

The airport said it spent $13,000 for its share, and a Mesa spokesman told the newspaper the city was still calculating the cost it accrued from the visit. The airport wants the campaign to reimburse the cost.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

The rally for McSally was hosted at a private tenant’s hangar and not by the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport itself, The Arizona Republic reported.

McSally, a Republican congresswoman, conceded the close election to Democrat Kyrsten Sinema earlier this month. Trump stumped for McSally in October, calling her a “great veteran” and a “great fighter, a warrior.”

About 6,000 people attended the rally at the airport and another 6,000 were outside, The Arizona Republic reported.