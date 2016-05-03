Trump campaign compiling short-list of running mate prospects

Donald Trump’s campaign is preparing a short list of potential running mates for the Republican presidential front-runner, Fox News learned Tuesday.

The news comes the same day the New York businessman overwhelmingly beat Texas Senator Ted Cruz in the Indiana Republican presidential primary, with Fox exit polls and early vote tallies giving the businessman a 20-point lead.

Senior staffers within the Trump campaign say they are hiring additional help in swing state and regional staff positions as well as sharpening their voter data operations.In addition, staffers tell Fox News they are also determining how best to raise the campaign cash needed to finance the costs of a general election race.

Trump’s victory Tuesday significantly improves his chances of amassing the 1,237 delegates needed to clinch the Republican presidential nomination this summer in Cleveland.

With just nine states remaining in the nominating process, the stop-Trump wing of the Republican Party appears to be rapidly running out of options.

