Trump called Park Service director for photo finish

Following a National Park Service suggestion that turnout for President Trump's inauguration last Friday was smaller than former President Barack Obama's ceremony in 2009, the newly minted president ordered the NPS director produce additional photos of the inauguration, according to a report Thursday.

Trump's aim was to disprove media reports that his inauguration had a lower rate of attendance than Obama's.

NPS Director Michael Reynolds was contacted by the White House on Saturday morning and asked to call a number they gave him, said the report. When Reynolds dialed in, he was transferred to Trump, who asked if his agency could help prove the press lied about attendance.

Trump also told Reynolds he was upset about a tweet the agency had posted a day earlier, comparing Obama's 2009 inauguration to Trump's with side-by-side images.

