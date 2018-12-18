Trump brags about 'artistically designed steel slats' of proposed border wall

President Trump on Tuesday took to Twitter in defense of his desired wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, describing it as an aesthetically-pleasing structure that will also offer the necessary protection for the country.

Funding for the wall – one of the president’s key campaign promises – is currently the source of disagreement between Republicans and Democrats in their efforts to avert a government shutdown later this week.

CONGRESSIONAL LEADERS HUDDLE FOR SHUTDOWN SOLUTION, AS WHITE HOUSE LOOKS FOR WAY OVER WALL IMPASSE

“The Democrats, are saying loud and clear that they do not want to build a Concrete Wall - but we are not building a Concrete Wall, we are building artistically designed steel slats, so that you can easily see through it,” Trump tweeted.

“It will be beautiful and, at the same time, give our Country the security that our citizens deserve,” he continued. “It will go up fast and save us BILLIONS of dollars a month once completed!”

Trump had demanded $5 billion in funding for the wall. Democrats returned with a $1.3 billion counteroffer – with the condition it was for fencing and not a wall.

TRUMP, DEMS DIG IN AS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN LOOMS: ‘I KNOW OF NO PLAN’

There was some indication from the White House on Tuesday that the administration was perhaps backing down on its previous demands for funding. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House was looking at “every avenue” to find additional funding – including having funds redirected or “reprogrammed” from other departments.

“President Trump has asked every one of his cabinet secretaries to look for funding that can be used to protect our borders and give the president the ability to fulfill his constitutional obligations to protect the American people by having a secure border,” she said.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.