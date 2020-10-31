Georgia Democrat Vernon Jones slams Biden, says Trump is 'only one with Black agenda'

President Trump is gaining support from Black voters because he has a strong record compared to Joe Biden, Democratic Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones said Saturday.

"Anybody in their right mind knows that Joe Biden has a history of hanging out with segregationists," the Black Voices for Trump advisory board member told "Fox & Friends Weekend."

"He said that Black people if they don't vote for him, they ain't Black. He said that Black people don't even have diverse thinking," Jones said.

He slammed "liberal Democrats and the liberal media" for negatively portraying Trump's record on Black issues and race in order to "keep Blacks on the plantation."

"Black people are seeing President Trump as the only one who's had a Black agenda in the past 60 years," Jones said.

"Joe Biden's been around for 47 years. He has a dream. If you elect me this time, then I'll help you, Black America. He didn't do it when he had eight years with President Obama, a Black president. They didn't have a Black agenda," Vernon said.

"President Trump, on the other hand, when he stood at that church in Flint, Michigan, he said, 'Listen, what do you have to lose?' Four years later almost, President Trump has a track record of helping the African Americans through education, school choice, prison reform, when you look at opportunity zones, what he did for historically Black colleges."

Obama joins Biden on the campaign trail in Michigan Saturday, but Jones doesn't think it will do anything to sway voters.

"President Obama meant a lot to Black people, but he didn't do a damn thing for Black people," Jones said. "Now they're trying to use him in the last days. That shows he has no faith in Joe Biden."

Jones added: "President Trump has made his move, and African Americans are responding to him."

The Trump-supporting Democrat has endured a lot of criticism. A Los Angeles Times op-ed accused him of supporting the president because of "Trump's toxic masculinity."

"When Jones told me that 'Trump is a strong man,' and a 'man's man,' I felt erased as a Black woman. To liken the hurdles Trump has faced to the barriers facing Black boys and men is not a rational comparison. ... By buying into Trump's version of masculinity, these Black men ignore the way Trump attacks one side of their identity (their race) and cling to another (their gender)," Erin B. Logan, staff writer at the LA Times, wrote.

"When we see Joe Biden, he's weak. He's soft. He doesn't stand strong. President Trump is strong. He's solid. He's a decisive leader. You look at him as a person who will lead and fight for you. He doesn't just cut and run. That'll appeal to all men, not just Black men," Jones said in response.

In 2016, Trump received just 8% of the Black vote but is expected to increase that number according to recent polling.