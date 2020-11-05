Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Trump's support from Black, Hispanic voters grows from 2016

Trump's support also declined among White voters, which could prove crucial

By Adam Shaw | Fox News
President Trump’s support among Black and Hispanic voters in the 2020 election appears to have grown since 2016 -- even as he lost support among White voters, according to a Fox News Voter Analysis.

Currently, with votes still being tallied, Trump has 8% support among Black voters, up from 6% in 2016.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF NEW NATIONAL SPANISH-LANGUAGE AD 'POR TRUMP'

Among Hispanics, he has 35% support, up from 28% in 2016.

At the same, support for the Democratic candidate is up among White voters. Biden has 43% vs. Hillary Clinton’s 39% in 2016. That 4-point increase makes a bigger difference to the overall vote because White voters make up a much larger share of the electorate (74%) compared to Black (11%) and Hispanic (10%) voters.

The analysis is based on surveys of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago with voting results from the Associated Press. Those numbers could still change by a few percentage points in either direction, based on the final vote numbers.

Trump’s campaign had made significant efforts to tap into the Hispanic and Black votes. Trump had touted low pre-pandemic unemployment among both groups and had pointed to certain policies -- such as criminal justice reform and his "Platinum plan" to increase employment among Black Americans and support Historically Black Colleges and Universities -- that he believes would help him with Black voters in particular.

Meanwhile, the campaign launched targeted ads in Spanish in an attempt at ginning up support among Hispanic voters.

Titled “Por Trump,” the ad featured an upbeat campaign song performed by Los 3 de La Habana, a Cuban American salsa band -- and lots of dancing.

Fox News’ Dana Blanton and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Adam Shaw is a reporter covering U.S. and European politics for Fox News. He can be reached here.
