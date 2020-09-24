Expand / Collapse search
Trump claims Biden has ‘tremendous advantage’ in first presidential debate

Trump and Biden will debate for the first time Tuesday, Sept. 29, with Chris Wallace moderating

Caleb Parke
Caleb Parke | Fox News
President Trump discusses upcoming presidential debate

President Trump discusses upcoming presidential debate

President Trump previews first presidential debate on the 'Brian Kilmeade Show.'

President Trump said Joe Biden has a unique advantage in the first presidential debate set for Tuesday, during an appearance on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox News Radio.

The president and the Democratic presidential nominee are set to debate Tuesday, Sept. 29.

When host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump if he thought he had the advantage since he recently appeared on "Fox News Sunday" with the debate moderator Chris Wallace about his record, he responded, "No, I think I'm the one without experience. I've just been doing this for a few years, he's been doing it for 47 years-plus."

Trump said Biden "has a tremendous advantage" but claimed he has a "much better record" on employment and the economy.

ROVE: TRUMP, NOT BIDEN, HAS MORE 'DIFFICULT' CHALLENGE IN FIRST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

"The guy with the advantage is sleepy Joe Biden because, look, he's been doing it for 47 years," but he pointed to the Hunter Biden Burisma report released Tuesday by two GOP Senate committees.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Trump will face off in the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, moderated by "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and President Trump will face off in the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, moderated by "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace.

"His son and him, he knew everything ... stole money from Russia, this just came out. Three and a half million bucks they got," he added. "He was in charge of Russia, then they say I'm soft on Russia. I'm actually the toughest there ever has been on Russia."

DEBATE COACH BRETT O'DONNELL REVIEWS WHAT COULD TRIP TRUMP UP DURING DEBATE WITH BIDEN

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday announced the issues Wallace chose as the topics for the first 2020 general election debate.

What to expect from the first presidential debate

The candidates will spar on their records, the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, race and violence in major cities, and the integrity of the election.

Biden told reporters Wednesday he will begin to "heavily" prepare Thursday.

The first debate between the former vice president and the GOP incumbent in the White House will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Case Western University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke
