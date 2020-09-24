Trump claims Biden has ‘tremendous advantage’ in first presidential debate

President Trump said Joe Biden has a unique advantage in the first presidential debate set for Tuesday, during an appearance on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox News Radio.

The president and the Democratic presidential nominee are set to debate Tuesday, Sept. 29.

When host Brian Kilmeade asked Trump if he thought he had the advantage since he recently appeared on "Fox News Sunday" with the debate moderator Chris Wallace about his record, he responded, "No, I think I'm the one without experience. I've just been doing this for a few years, he's been doing it for 47 years-plus."

Trump said Biden "has a tremendous advantage" but claimed he has a "much better record" on employment and the economy.

"The guy with the advantage is sleepy Joe Biden because, look, he's been doing it for 47 years," but he pointed to the Hunter Biden Burisma report released Tuesday by two GOP Senate committees.

"His son and him, he knew everything ... stole money from Russia, this just came out. Three and a half million bucks they got," he added. "He was in charge of Russia, then they say I'm soft on Russia. I'm actually the toughest there ever has been on Russia."

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates on Tuesday announced the issues Wallace chose as the topics for the first 2020 general election debate.

The candidates will spar on their records, the Supreme Court, the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, race and violence in major cities, and the integrity of the election.

Biden told reporters Wednesday he will begin to "heavily" prepare Thursday.

The first debate between the former vice president and the GOP incumbent in the White House will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Case Western University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.