Trump announces rally in 'war zone' Colorado city

Former President Trump announced a campaign rally in Aurora, Colorado, for Oct. 11 on Tuesday, vowing to highlight the "flood" of migrants in the city.

The rally comes after weeks of Trump blasting the migrant situation in Colorado, saying some 43,000 illegal immigrants have made their way into nearby Denver and Aurora. His campaign also highlighted the Tren De Aragua gang's takeover of multiple apartment buildings.

"Aurora, Colorado has become a 'war zone' due to the influx of violent Venezuelan prison gang members from Tren de Aragua. With approximately 43,000 migrants flooding the neighboring city of Denver since December 2022, many of these migrants have made their way to Aurora, bringing chaos and fear with them," the campaign said in a statement.

"Local families have been forced to flee their homes as Tren de Aragua members terrorize apartment complexes with guns, theft, and rampant drug activity. Kamala Harris’ open-border policies are turning once-safe communities into nightmares for law-abiding citizens," the statement continued.

"Kamala's border bloodbath has made every state a border state, leaving Colorado families at the mercy of criminals. The only solution to stop the border crisis is to elect President Trump, who will secure the border, deport dangerous criminals, and Make America Safe Again," the campaign added.

Tren de Aragua gang members first took over an apartment complex in Aurora in 2023. The Whispering Pines Apartments suffered violent assaults, murder threats, extortion, child prostitution and strongarm tactics, Denver law firm Perkins Coie wrote to city leaders in a nine-page report obtained by CBS News Colorado.

The firm was hired to investigate the alleged gang takeover of the apartment building, the outlet said, and interviewed witnesses and reviewed video footage from the complex prior to issuing its report.

"The evidence we have reviewed indicates that gang members are engaging in flagrant trespass violations, assaults and battery, human trafficking and sexual abuse of minors, unlawful firearms possession, extortion, and other criminal activities, often targeting vulnerable Venezuelan and other immigrant populations," T. Markus Funk, a former U.S. Attorney, wrote in the letter.

The firm interviewed the apartment complex’s property manager, who said "he had never seen anything remotely like the Tren De Aragua takeover of Whispering Pines in his entire career."

Fox News Digital’s Jasmine Baehr and Stephen Sorace contributed to this report.