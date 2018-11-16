Expand / Collapse search
Trump administration greenlights $324M border wall in Arizona

By Anna Giaritelli | Washington Examiner
The Arizona border will have 32 miles of existing wall replaced starting next April.

The $324 million project has been given the green light by federal immigration officials, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Thursday.

The project will switch out an old barrier that runs from the Border Patrol's Tucson Sector west into the Yuma Sector, which is just miles from Arizona's border with California. The replacement wall is meant to keep pedestrians and vehicles from entering the U.S. Older barriers were largely to prevent cars from driving over, but were only a few feet tall and did little to keep people from trespassing from Mexico.

The undertaking, which will be paid for by congressional funding for CBP from 2018 legislation, is part of President Trump's January 2017 executive order to secure the country by improving barriers in vulnerable and high-traffic areas.

