Trump tweets out pictures of '60 Minutes' interview amid threats to release clips early

President Trump released a series of pictures Wednesday from his interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" with Lesley Stahl at the White House Tuesday night, which reportedly ended abruptly when Trump walked out of the interview.

Trump called the interview “fake and biased” in a tweet Tuesday night and threatened to release the interview early, in an attempt to discredit the show.

The president has not released any clips of the interview as of yet, but he released several images of him and Stahl during the interview without any comments included in the tweets.

A collage of photos with the White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany handing Stahl a large book, that reportedly detailed work the Trump administration has completed on health care, were also posted Wednesday.

“Kayleigh McEnany presenting Lesley Stahl [60 Minutes] with some of the many things we’ve done for Healthcare,” Trump tweeted. “Lesley had no idea!”

Trump had previously posted a video of Stahl in the White House following the interview and called attention to the fact that she was not wearing a mask.

“Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me,” Trump wrote. “Much more to come.”

But a CBS spokesperson told Fox News that Stahl had been wearing a mask prior to the interview and the photo had been taken immediately after Trump walked out.

The president was reportedly scheduled to do a "walk and talk" with Stahl and Vice President Mike Pence, which did not occur due to the abrupt ending.

Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, alluded to the president’s objection to the line of questioning in an interview Wednesday with FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo, and called Stahl an “opinion journalist.”

"Listen, when you have a '60 Minutes' reporter, they should be reporter, not an opinion journalist. She came across more like an opinion journalist than a real reporter,” Meadows said.

"Journalism should have standards, and we need to get to the bottom of it, so I think the American people will be able to see it,” he added.

Trump touted the interview to a crowd of his supporters in Erie, Pa., during a rally Tuesday night.

“You have to watch what we do to ‘60 Minutes,’ you’ll get such a kick out of it,” Trump said. “Lesley Stahl is not going to be happy."

The interview is set to air Sunday.