Transportation Sec. Buttigieg latest in Biden's orbit to test positive for COVID-19

A handful of Biden's Cabinet secretaries have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks

By Kelly Laco | Fox News
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, making him the latest member of President Biden's Cabinet to contract the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road," he wrote on Twitter Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other Cabinet members have tested positive in the past couple of months.

WHITE HOUSE DOMESTIC POLICE ADVISER SUSAN RICE TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during an event to discuss investments in the U.S. electric vehicle charging network, outside Department of Transportation headquarters on February 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks during an event to discuss investments in the U.S. electric vehicle charging network, outside Department of Transportation headquarters on February 10, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images))

Last week, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Other members of the president's orbit – including Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice, and U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville – have also tested positive in recent weeks. 

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.

Kelly Laco is a politics editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Kelly.Laco@Fox.com and on Twitter: @kelly_laco.

