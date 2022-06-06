Transportation Sec. Buttigieg latest in Biden's orbit to test positive for COVID-19

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, making him the latest member of President Biden's Cabinet to contract the virus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road," he wrote on Twitter Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other Cabinet members have tested positive in the past couple of months.

Last week, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced that she tested positive for COVID-19.

Other members of the president's orbit – including Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield, White House Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice, and U.S. Army Chief of Staff Gen. James C. McConville – have also tested positive in recent weeks.

