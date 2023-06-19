Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas
Published

Total number of powder-laced letters sent to Kansas officials believed to be over 100

No toxins detected in tests conducted so far

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

About 100 letters containing suspicious white powder have been sent to lawmakers and other public officials across Kansas, officials said.

MORE THAN 70 LETTERS CONTAINING 'SUSPICIOUS' WHITE POWDER SENT TO KANSAS LAWMAKERS, OFFICIALS, FBI SAYS

No injuries have been reported, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. It had counted more than 30 letters as of late Friday afternoon and increased the tally to 100 as of Sunday.

Kansas Fox News graphic

About 100 letters containing suspicious white powder have been sent to Kansas officials and lawmakers, authorities say.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the bureau said preliminary tests on the substance were negative for common dangerous toxins.

MANHATTAN DA ALVIN BRAGG'S OFFICE RECEIVES THREATENING LETTER CONTAINING WHITE POWDER

In emails sent to legislators and obtained by The Topeka Capital-Journal, Tom Day, director of Legislative Administrative Services, said the Kansas Highway Patrol had informed his office of the letters, which contain a return address of either Kansas City or Topeka.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The letters were sent to legislators at their homes and have been turned over to the KBI and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Day wrote.

More from Politics