Top Dems want report, now submitted, made public ASAP

Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his long-awaited report on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race and possible collusion with Trump associates on Friday,.

Almost immediately, Democratic leaders reiterated their calls for the report to be made public as soon as possible.

The report was submitted to Attorney General Bill Barr, but the specific contents have not yet been revealed. Mueller is, however, not expected to recommend any further indictments.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., released a joint statement on the report after the early-evening disclosure on the submission.

“Now that Special Counsel Mueller has submitted his report to the Attorney General, it is imperative for Mr. Barr to make the full report public and provide its underlying documentation and findings to Congress," the statement said. "Attorney General Barr must not give President Trump, his lawyers or his staff any ‘sneak preview’ of Special Counsel Mueller's findings or evidence, and the White House must not be allowed to interfere in decisions about what parts of those findings or evidence are made public."

“The Special Counsel’s investigation focused on questions that go to the integrity of our democracy itself: whether foreign powers corruptly interfered in our elections, and whether unlawful means were used to hinder that investigation," the statement continued. "The American people have a right to the truth. The watchword is transparency.”

Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders also issued a short statement calling for the release of the report.

"As Donald Trump said, 'Let it come out.' I call on the Trump administration to make Special Counsel Mueller's full report public as soon as possible. No one, including the president, is above the law,” Sanders said.

Shortly after the news broke, Dem 2020 hopeful Cory Booker also called on supporters to help pressure the White House into making the report public -- while also asking them to donate to his presidential bid.

"The very future of our democracy depends on Americans having trust in our elections and faith in our democratic process. And in order to have that trust, the American people need to know what’s in the Mueller report," a campaign email read.

"So thank you for joining us in calling on this administration to make the Mueller report public. Now, will you share this petition with your friends on Facebook and Twitter?

"The more people rise up and fight for transparency, the harder it will be for Trump to lock this report up and throw away the key."

Just below the message in the email is a large "DONATE" button.

Other presidential candidates including Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas and Sen. Elizabeth Warren D-Mass. chimed in on Twitter with similar insistent demands that the report be made public.

Senator Chris Coons, D-Del., a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee released his own statement, calling for Barr to release the full report to Congress to make sure that "the rule of law is upheld and that the American people get the information they deserve from this extensive investigation."

"Congress needs to have access to all the information from the investigation that does not need to remain classified or be kept confidential in order to avoid interference with other, ongoing investigations," Coons said.

"Finally, Attorney General Barr needs to publicly and unequivocally commit to allowing additional, relevant investigations into President Trump’s business and campaign activities, like those in the Southern District of New York, to proceed without interference from the Trump administration or the Department of Justice,” Coons added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Elizabeth Zwirz, Alex Pappas and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.