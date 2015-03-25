Top 5 Christie 'YouTube' moments

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is delivering the keynote address Tuesday for the Republican National Convention. After a significant weather delay, GOP officials surely hope the sharp-tongued governor can kick off the convention's first full day with a bang.

For the occasion, FoxNews.com revisits some of Christie's best "YouTube" moments over the years -- those flashpoint face-offs that have earned him a reputation as the Republican Party's fighter.

July 2012:

Christie got in a heated, albeit brief, shouting match with someone who criticized his education policy while taking a stroll on the Seaside Heights boardwalk.

In video that made its way first to TMZ (typically a site for entertainment news), Christie could be seen -- ice cream cone in hand -- yelling: "You're a real big shot, you're a real big shot shooting your mouth off."

The guy told the governor to "take care of the teachers."

Some inaudible arguing ensued, before the governor could be seen being guided away from the scene.

June 2012:

Christie lashed out at a reporter who committed the sin of asking an off-topic question.

Christie was holding a press conference at the time to discuss a water emergency after three major pipes broke at a treatment plant. The governor was telling residents about the importance of conserving water, when a reporter asked whether he was going to address the state legislature on other matters.

"Did I say on topic? Are you stupid?" Christie snapped. "On topic, on topic. Next question."

He then ended it, but not before throwing another jab the reporter's way: "Thank you all very much and I'm sorry for the idiot over there. Thank you."

May 2012:

It's one of the few Christie "YouTube" moments that was actually scripted.

The governor cut a spoof video with Democratic Newark Mayor Cory Booker for the New Jersey Press Association's Legislative Correspondents Club dinner. In it, the two them are shown in a Seinfeld-Newman-style rivalry. Booker, in the news lately for his local heroics, is shown fixing problems around Jersey -- pumping up the governor's flat tire, catching a falling baby (doll), each time denying Christie the spotlight. "Booker," Christie grumbles.

Finally, a call comes in from Mitt Romney, and Christie takes the phone from Booker. "I got this," Christie assures him.

August 2011:

As Hurricane Irene approached, Christie gave Jersey residents a dose of tough love.

"I saw some of these news feeds that I've been watching upstairs of people sitting on the beach in Asbury Park. Get the hell off the beach in Asbury Park and get out," Christie warned. "You're done. It's 4:30. You've maximized your tan. Get off the beach."

The line was so memorable, Christie gave it an encore this week in Tampa. Speaking to a local delegation Monday, Christie told them he was brought to Florida -- as Tropical Storm Isaac approached -- "to make sure if there's any idiots who were on the beach, tell them to get the hell off the beach.''

September 2010:

The clips of Christie arguing with critics of his cuts and reforms for teachers unions are too numerous to catalogue.

This one stands out. At a town hall meeting, a woman who is presumably a teacher challenged Christie on his cuts and claimed he was "alienating" people with his rhetoric.

"If what you wanna do is put on a show and giggle every time I talk, well then I have no interest in answering your question," the governor said, to applause, before going on to defend his budget cuts.