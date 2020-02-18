Top 5 biggest federal agencies

There are more than 450 federal government agencies listed in the Federal Register, covering subjects ranging from nutrition to air quality, to elections, to the military. Here are the five largest ones based on the number of full-time equivalent civilian employees in 2018 reported by the White House, in ascending order.

5. Department of Justice

The Justice Department had approximately 113,000 full-time equivalent workers in 2018, down from 118,200 in 2017.

4. Department of Homeland Security

DHS had at least 186,400 full-time equivalent employees in 2018.

3. Department of Veterans Affairs

The VA employed approximately 363,400 full-time equivalent workers in 2018. This was a significant increase from the previous year’s total of roughly 351,600.

2. Postal Service

The U.S. Postal Service employed 500,000 people in 2018, nearly a quarter the total of the rest of the federal workforce combined.

1. Department of Defense

In 2018, the DoD employed more than 730,300 full-time equivalent civilians, up from 726,200 the previous year.