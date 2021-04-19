Cotton accuses Maxine Waters of trying to 'fan the flames in the streets' with 'appalling' rhetoric

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., scolded Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., Monday over what he called "appalling" comments and urged President Biden to prepare for national unrest as the jury deliberates the fate of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

"I don't want to prejudge the case now that it is with the jury," Cotton told "Special Report" host Bret Baier, "but I will say that it is appalling to see a senior Democrat in Congress going out of her way to Minnesota to fan the flames in the streets."

Waters urged protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer April 12, to "stay in the street" as she joined the protests on Saturday and violated the local curfew.

"We've got to stay in the street and we've got to get more active, we've got to get more confrontational," Waters said, referencing a scenario in which Chauvin is acquitted. "We've got to make sure that they know that we mean business."

Waters' remarks caused outrage among prominent Republicans, many of whom have already called for her’ impeachment. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., threatened to introduce a resoltion to censure Waters if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., fails to act "against this dangerous rhetoric."

Pelosi said earlier Monday, however, that she did not believe Waters needed to apologize for her comments. The speaker added that she did not think they would incite violence as communities prepare for intense protests

Cotton emphasized that there is "no grievance, there is no perceived injustice that is a fit object for mob violence," and called on "the local leaders in Minnesota, the governor, and if necessary, Joe Biden to ensure that there is no rioting or mob violence" once the verdict is delivered.