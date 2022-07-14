Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan accused of abusing House proxy voting to campaign for Senate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-OH, is under fire for using the House proxy voting system while campaigning for the U.S. Senate.

Ryan, a 10-term congressman, has been citing the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for his inability to cast votes in person on the House floor. The Ohio Democrat has given a Democratic colleague, Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia, the ability to cast votes on his behalf.

"Democrats claim they need [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi’s proxy voting scam due to the ‘public health emergency,’ but it’s simply another abuse of power to neglect their jobs and collect a paycheck," said Mark Bednar, a spokesman for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA.

The arrangement was evident on Wednesday as Beyer cast numerous votes on the national defense bill and other pieces of legislation in place of Ryan, who was campaigning in Ohio.

3 HOUSE DEMS BLAMED PANDEMIC FOR NEEDING PROXY VOTES, BUT WERE TOURING FORD PLANT WITH BIDEN

At the same time the votes were occurring, Ryan cataloged his campaign tour on social media.

Around early afternoon, as the House was debating legislation to create an amber alert system for active shooters and address veterans' exposure to toxic burn pits, Ryan shared a video of himself discussing the new inflation numbers while on the road.

Later in the afternoon, as the House was taking up debate and amendments on the national defense bill, Ryan posted photos of himself touring a solar panel manufacturer.

Ryan also attended what appeared to be a campaign rally with supporters on Wednesday.

HAWAII DEMOCRAT HASN'T BEEN TO DC IN MONTHS, STILL WORKING AS AIRLINE PILOT

Neither Ryan's office nor his campaign responded to requests for comment.

J.D. Vance, the GOP nominee vying against Ryan in the general election, told Fox News Digital the example was exactly what was wrong with Washington.

"It’s bad enough that he’s refusing to show up to work, but it’s truly disgraceful that he’s lying to Ohioans about why he’s not showing up for it," said Vance. "This career politician fraud doesn’t deserve a promotion in November, he deserves a pink slip."

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, the House broke with nearly 200 years of tradition by allowing members to vote by proxy. The practice has remained in place, recently being extended until mid-August, even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have plummeted.

House Democrats have defended the practice. They say that with 435 members, many of them elderly, and constant travel, the chamber is a hotbed for COVID-19 transmission.

The lax rules governing the practice have contributed to potential problems, according to critics. For a member to qualify to vote by proxy, they only have to submit a letter to the House clerk citing the coronavirus pandemic.

A report by the Ripon Society found that more than 17,000 proxy votes were cast in the House last year. Of that total, more than 72% came from absent Democrats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

GOP lawmakers have argued that proxy voting practice is dishonest.

"You have to sign a piece of paper that says, ‘I am unable to physically attend proceedings in the House chamber due to the ongoing public health emergency,’" said Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-WI. "The overwhelming majority of members proxy voting are lying when they sign this piece of paper."