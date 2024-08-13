Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota

Thailand refugee May Lor Xiong will take on longtime Dem incumbent after securing GOP primary victory

Democrat Rep Betty McCollum has represented district since 2001

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
close
CNN data guru warns polls have historically underestimated Trump, says he's 'very much in this ball game' Video

CNN data guru warns polls have historically underestimated Trump, says he's 'very much in this ball game'

CNN data guru Harry Enten warned on Tuesday that polls have historically underestimated Donald Trump and despite Kamala Harris' gains in the polls, the former president was still very much in the race.

May Lor Xiong secured the GOP nomination for Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District on Tuesday, defeating rival Gene Rechtzigel to move on to face incumbent Democrat Rep. Betty McCollum in November’s general election.

The race was a rematch for the two Republicans, who faced off in the 2022 primary along with Jerry Silver.

In their 2022 race, Xiong captured the victory with 44% of the vote, while Silver collected 34% and Rechtzigel 22%, according to Ballotpedia.

MINNESOTA RIOTS CONTINUED AFTER WALZ TOOK ‘RESPONSIBILITY TO ENSURE’ THERE WOULDN’T BE CHAOS

closeup shot of Betty McCollum.

Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images/File)

Xiong, a refugee from Thailand and former teacher, ran on a platform of tackling inflation and fixing reckless spending in D.C. while also attacking McCullom as a career politician out of touch with the district.

Rechtzigel, a self-described farmer and property manager, focused his campaign on ousting McCollum, blasting the incumbent Democrat for her handling of reported water safety issues for many district residents.

Rep. Betty McCollum

Rep. Betty McCollum has represented Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District since 2001. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images/File)

MINNESOTA BUSINESS OWNER TEARS INTO WALZ FOR COVID, BLM RIOT LEADERSHIP: A 'TOTAL AND COMPLETE FAILURE'

McCollum has represented Minnesota’s 4th Congressional District since 2001 and defeated Xiong in the 2022 election by more than 35 percentage points.

skyline for St. Paul, Minn.

The district covers St. Paul, shown, and much of the city’s northern suburbs. (Raymond Boyd/Getty Images/File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The district, which covers St. Paul and much of the city’s northern suburbs, has also long been a safe haven for Democrats, having gone overwhelmingly to the party’s presidential nominees in every election since 2000.

Meanwhile, the Cook Political Report classifies the 4th Congressional District as "solid" Democrat.

Michael Lee is a writer for Fox News. Prior to joining Fox News, Michael worked for the Washington Examiner, Bongino.com, and Unbiased America. He has covered politics for more than eight years.

More from Politics