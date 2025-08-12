Texas state Senate passes new Republican drawn congressional map as House Dems remain on the lam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Texas state Senate approved new Republican-drawn maps Tuesday night, which have led House Democrats in Texas to flee the state.

While Texas House Democrats remain on the lam in an effort to obstruct legislative proceedings spearheaded by Republicans to redraw the state's congressional maps, the Senate was still able to obtain a quorum and pass the maps. They now must be passed in the House, but it is unclear when that will be possible.

During the vote, nine Democrats exited the floor in protest, but two remained on the floor, which allowed the Senate to reach a quorum. The vote to pass the new maps eventually gained approval by the Senate following a 19-2 vote.

ABBOTT, PAXTON LAUNCH LEGAL BLITZ ON FLEEING DEMOCRATS IN REDISTRICTING SHOWDOWN

"This mid-decade redistricting isn’t about fair representation—it’s about politicians picking their voters instead of voters choosing their leaders," the Senate Democratic Caucus said in a statement, according to The Texas Tribune. "And it doesn’t stop here. If they can gerrymander now, they can and will do it before every election."

Texas Republicans began pushing for new maps after the Trump administration directed state officials that they were in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Civil arrest warrants were issued by the Texas House Republican majority last week in an effort to compel the absent Democrats to return, but they are only enforceable within state lines and do not lead to jail time, since the warrants are not criminal.

TEXAS DEMS ALSO SKIPPED TOWN IN 2021 TO AVOID A VOTE, AND SEVERAL CAUGHT COVID-19 IN DC

However, Texas Republicans are seeking to utilize "every legal remedy at our disposal to hold these rogue legislators accountable," Texas GOP Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

In addition to blocking Texas Republicans' redistricting bill, the exodus of Texas Democrats is obstructing crucial legislation from making its way through the legislature, state Sen. Mayes Middleton told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This includes flood-disaster relief aid, bills to protect women's spaces, and more.