Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas Senate passes Republican-backed voting reform bill

Democrats fled the state to prevent the Texas House from voting on a parallel measure

By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Texas state senators passed a GOP-led voting reform bill Tuesday, following Democrats' departure from the state in a move to stall passing the House's version of the bill.  

In a party-line vote, 18-4 Senate Republicans passed a bill that would more heavily regulate voting laws, an effort that Democrats have dubbed as ‘Jim Crow 2.0.’

HERE'S WHAT IS ACTUALLY IN THE TEXAS ELECTION BILLS DEMOCRATS KEEP COMPARING TO JIM CROW

Eight state Senate Democrats joined House members in fleeing the state for Washington, D.C., first reported the Texas Tribune. 

A ninth senator is expected to meet the group of lawmakers in the nation’s capital, but a quorum in the Senate was maintained with 22 of its 31 members present, allowing for the passage of the bill. 

Check back on this developing story. 

More from Politics