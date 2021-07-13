Texas Senate passes Republican-backed voting reform bill

Texas state senators passed a GOP-led voting reform bill Tuesday, following Democrats' departure from the state in a move to stall passing the House's version of the bill.

In a party-line vote, 18-4 Senate Republicans passed a bill that would more heavily regulate voting laws, an effort that Democrats have dubbed as ‘Jim Crow 2.0.’

Eight state Senate Democrats joined House members in fleeing the state for Washington, D.C., first reported the Texas Tribune.

A ninth senator is expected to meet the group of lawmakers in the nation’s capital, but a quorum in the Senate was maintained with 22 of its 31 members present, allowing for the passage of the bill.

Check back on this developing story.