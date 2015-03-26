Texas' Rick Perry Will Not Be on Virginia Primary Ballot

Texas Gov. Rick Perry's name will not be on Virginia's March 6 Republican presidential primary ballot.

The Republican Party of Virginia said Friday that Perry's campaign had failed to gather the required 10,000 signatures of registered voters, the threshold to get on the primary ballot.

State GOP spokesman Garren Shipley says the party is also validating petitions that Newt Gingrich, Mitt Romney and Ron Paul submitted by the Thursday 5 p.m. deadline to the State Board of Elections. The process of validating the signatures began Friday morning.

The 10,000 registered voters must also include 400 signatures from each of Virginia's 11 congressional districts.