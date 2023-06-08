Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas businessman connected to Ken Paxton impeachment arrested by FBI

Nate Paul was booked into an Austin jail on Thursday, records show

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Texas House of Representatives votes to impeach AG Ken Paxton Video

Texas House of Representatives votes to impeach AG Ken Paxton

GOP strategist Quill Robinson and Firehouse Strategies Vice President Katey McCutcheon joined 'Fox News Live' to discuss the impeachment vote and the tentative debt deal.

The FBI has arrested a Texas businessman whose links to State Attorney General Ken Paxton were central to his historic impeachment last month. 

Online records show Nate Paul, a real estate developer, was booked into an Austin jail Thursday afternoon after being taken into custody by federal agents, according to online inmate records of the Travis County Sheriff's Office

Ken Paxton

FILE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

It was not immediately clear what charges led to his arrest, and the records said only that he was being held on a federal detainer for a felony

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

