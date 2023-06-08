Texas businessman connected to Ken Paxton impeachment arrested by FBI

The FBI has arrested a Texas businessman whose links to State Attorney General Ken Paxton were central to his historic impeachment last month.

Online records show Nate Paul, a real estate developer, was booked into an Austin jail Thursday afternoon after being taken into custody by federal agents, according to online inmate records of the Travis County Sheriff's Office.

It was not immediately clear what charges led to his arrest, and the records said only that he was being held on a federal detainer for a felony.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.