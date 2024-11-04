Texans pour cold water on Democratic hopes for a blue Lone Star State

Texas residents aren't sold on claims that the Lone Star State could flip blue in either the presidential or senatorial races, despite Democrats' forecasts.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, told Fox News Digital that there is a national characterization of Texas becoming more blue, and thus more vulnerable in statewide elections.

But, "I think that's often overstated," he said Wednesday on the sidelines of a Georgetown rally for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"We've got a big state where, you know, 30 million people and the seventh- or eighth-largest economy in the world with a diverse state. But it's a solid conservative state. And I don't think it's going to be that close in the end."

Vice President Kamala Harris recently held a campaign event in traditionally red Texas with celebrity guest Beyoncé, signaling a Democratic effort to get out the vote in the state.

Her appearance in the state comes as Rep. Colin Allred, D-Texas, is hoping to unseat Cruz. The Republican led Allred 50% to 46% in a recent New York Times/Siena College Poll.

The survey interviewed 1,180 voters in Texas between Oct. 23 and 26. The margin of error is +/- 3.3 percentage points.

Despite the single-digit margin, Texans were confident in the state staying red.

"I don't think Texas is getting more competitive," said Texas resident Jeff Solomon. "I think there's a perception that is an inaccurate perception through polling. And I think the polling tends to oversample left-leaning voters. And I think that gives the impression that things are closer than they are."

Williamson County GOP Chair Michelle Williams said she thinks Democrats are ambitious about the state, "because, like [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] says, if they transform Texas, they transform it for generations."

"But unfortunately, they are absolutely in over their skis," she predicted.

While most were optimistic about Republicans' results in Texas, resident Bob Elliott expressed some concern, wishing that former President Trump "spent some more time" in Texas or discussed races in the state more.

"I think Trump's going to win Texas. But for Ted Cruz," he said, "I wish [Trump] would have gave more lip service for talking about Ted Cruz in Texas."

The former president only endorsed Cruz in his re-election bid last month. "While I have Endorsed Ted, on numerous occasions, verbally, because of the Importance of the Race, and Ted’s Importance to the future of our Country, I thought the Endorsement should be memorialized in writing," Trump said at the time.

Texas is favored to go Republican in both the Senate and presidential elections in 2024.

