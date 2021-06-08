Terry McAuliffe's dance moves panned on social media ahead of Virginia primary vote

Social media users roasted Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe on Tuesday after he posted a video showcasing his dance moves during a campaign event ahead of his state’s Democratic primary election.

McAuliffe danced on stage alongside Virginia state Sens. Louise Lucas and Lionell Spruill during a rally in Norfolk. Some social media users were less than impressed with his skills. The former governor seemingly poked fun at the reaction, writing that he "heard folks wanted more dancing videos!"

"Is this what they mean by white boy summer," comedian Bridget Phetasy wrote, in a reference to the viral catchphrase coined by Tom Hanks’ son, actor and musician Chet Hanks.

"I have questions. So many questions. Don't think I want the answers though," one Twitter user wrote in response to the video.

"You’ve got my vote but I’ll need my eyes to see the ballot. Please stop whatever this is!" another user wrote.

Other users compared McAuliffe’s performance to that of former Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer, who famously danced at a campaign event in February 2020 during his ill-fated run for the party’s nomination.

Democratic Virginia voters will select the party’s nominees for the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general on Tuesday. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, faces four opponents in his reelection bid. Current Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, like all past governors, is prohibited by state law from seeking a consecutive second term.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday.