Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ted Cruz
Published

Cruz, Cheney trade barbs over her best chance to win in 2024: 'The Democratic primary'

Cheney visited New Hampshire last week where she continued criticizing Trump

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the possibility of Rep. Liz Cheney running as a Republican candidate for president in 2024, sparking the latest Twitter feud between the two. 

"Is there a lane for Liz Cheney in New Hampshire in 2024?" The Lead CNN tweeted Thursday, accompanied by a video clip of a panel discussing Cheney perhaps running in the next presidential election cycle. 

LIZ CHENEY HEADED TO NEW HAMPSHIRE IN NOVEMBER, SPARKING 2024 SPECULATION

"Yes. It’s called the Democratic primary," Cruz responded Saturday to the CNN tweet. 

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to members of the press after a Senate Republican luncheon at Russell Senate Office Building March 24, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Sen. Cruz discussed an upcoming Congressional Delegation trip to the southern border. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - US Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, speaks to the press at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2021. - House Republicans voted Wednesday to oust anti-Trump conservative Cheney from her leadership role confirming that the party out of power in Washington is casting its lot with the former US President. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks to members of the press after a Senate Republican luncheon at Russell Senate Office Building March 24, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Sen. Cruz discussed an upcoming Congressional Delegation trip to the southern border. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) TOPSHOT - US Representative Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, speaks to the press at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on May 12, 2021. - House Republicans voted Wednesday to oust anti-Trump conservative Cheney from her leadership role confirming that the party out of power in Washington is casting its lot with the former US President. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty)

Cheney then responded to Cruz’s tweet on Saturday, accusing him of appealing to the "secessionist vote."

"I know you’re posturing for the secessionist vote, Ted. But my party, the Republican party, saved the Union. You swore an oath to the Constitution. Act like it," Cheney said. 

Cruz said last month that if Democrats "fundamentally destroy the country," secession could be an option for his state of Texas. 

FILE - In this July 27, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., listens to testimony from Washington Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP, File)

FILE - In this July 27, 2021 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., listens to testimony from Washington Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges during the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP, File)

FORMER PRESIDENT BUSH TO FUNDRAISE FOR LIZ CHENEY, SETTING UP CLASH WITH TRUMP

"If the Democrats end the filibuster, if they fundamentally destroy the country, if they pack the Supreme Court, if they make D.C. a state, if they federalize elections, if they massively expand voter fraud, there may come a point where it’s hopeless," Cruz told a student at an event at Texas A&M, the Hill reported.  

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and other members of the Republican Conference leave a luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and other members of the Republican Conference leave a luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) (AP)

Cheney, who was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 riot, headed to New Hampshire last week. She continued vocalizing her criticism of former Trump at the event, which is seen as her perhaps testing the waters for a 2024 presidential run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics or will we look away from the danger and the threat, embrace the lies and enable the liar?" Cheney asked at the event. "There is no gray area when it comes to that question, when it comes to this moment. There is no middle ground."

More from Politics