Cruz, Cheney trade barbs over her best chance to win in 2024: 'The Democratic primary'

Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the possibility of Rep. Liz Cheney running as a Republican candidate for president in 2024, sparking the latest Twitter feud between the two.

"Is there a lane for Liz Cheney in New Hampshire in 2024?" The Lead CNN tweeted Thursday, accompanied by a video clip of a panel discussing Cheney perhaps running in the next presidential election cycle.

"Yes. It’s called the Democratic primary," Cruz responded Saturday to the CNN tweet.

Cheney then responded to Cruz’s tweet on Saturday, accusing him of appealing to the "secessionist vote."

"I know you’re posturing for the secessionist vote, Ted. But my party, the Republican party, saved the Union. You swore an oath to the Constitution. Act like it," Cheney said.

Cruz said last month that if Democrats "fundamentally destroy the country," secession could be an option for his state of Texas.

"If the Democrats end the filibuster, if they fundamentally destroy the country, if they pack the Supreme Court, if they make D.C. a state, if they federalize elections, if they massively expand voter fraud, there may come a point where it’s hopeless," Cruz told a student at an event at Texas A&M, the Hill reported .

Cheney, who was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the Jan. 6 riot, headed to New Hampshire last week. She continued vocalizing her criticism of former Trump at the event, which is seen as her perhaps testing the waters for a 2024 presidential run.

"Will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics or will we look away from the danger and the threat, embrace the lies and enable the liar?" Cheney asked at the event. "There is no gray area when it comes to that question, when it comes to this moment. There is no middle ground."