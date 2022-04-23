Taylor Lorenz old tweets 'excluded' from Internet Archive amid Libs of TikTok doxxing backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Internet Archive, a free online archive of all publicly available information on the internet, is facing criticism for not displaying old tweets from Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz who has faced scrutiny for exposing the identity of the creator of the popular conservative Twitter account LibsofTikTok.

Users of the website are greeted with the following message when they attempt to access Lorenz’s old tweets: "Sorry. This URL has been excluded from the Wayback Machine."

Internet Archive’s website says its mission is to "provide universal access to all knowledge." The site also tells people they "can send an email request for us to review to info@archive.org with the URL (web address) in the text of your message."

Internet Archive did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

It is unclear whether Lorenz requested her tweets to be removed from the site and she did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

According to the Media Research Center, Lorenz had shared more than 16,800 tweets as of November 10, 2020 but only 3,500 currently appear on her Twitter page.

Lorenz, who left The New York Times for the Washington Post this year, found herself back in the news this week when she revealed the identity of the previously anonymous woman behind the Libs of TikTok Twitter account, only a few weeks after crying on MSNBC because of online harassment she had faced herself.

Lorenz revealed her name, occupation, religion and where in the country she lived. The article even included a hyperlink that exposed personal information such as her work address – but the Post later removed the link after being called out by critics.

Lorenz rejected accusations that she had "doxxed" the LibsofTikTok creator in an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter.

"We absolutely did not reveal any personal information about this woman at all, remotely," Lorenz said in an interview with CNN’s Brian Stelter. "And, you know, I know that sometimes reporting practices can seem foreign to people that aren't familiar with journalism, but this was very by the book and very benign… We didn't reveal anything personal and certainly, you know, not directing any kind of hate towards her."

The Washington Post previously released a statement defending Lorenz similarly, asserting, "We do not publish or link to any details about her personal life," which sparked allegations that the paper lied, including by Libs of TikTok. A spokesperson told Fox News its report "linked to publicly available professional information" and when asked why the link was scrubbed, The Post replied, "Ultimately, we deemed it unnecessary."

